Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

Two horses were rescued by firefighters after a tree fell on their stables in Liphook, Hampshire.

Teams were called to free Indy and Jumpy, who were led out uninjured, shortly before 6am on Sunday (10 December).

Animal rescue firefighters from Liphook, Overton, Bordon, Winchester, Cosham and Eastleigh were called.

Crews worked to stabilise the tree in order for them to access the building and release Indy and Jumpy inside, who were then checked over by a local vet.

