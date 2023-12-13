The Isle of Wight and Portsmouth NHS Trusts have both declared critical incidents to protect patient safety as the hospitals and emergency departments are full.

The Isle of Wight Trust says demand for emergency and urgent care is far outstripping the capacity the hospital has, and people are waiting a long time for a bed in the emergency department.

At the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, patients arriving by ambulance and those walking into the emergency department are are seeing delays. The trust says it's 'not acceptable' and has apologised to patients and community.

Residents are being asked to help by taking relatives or friends home as soon as they are declared ready to leave if care and support can be provided from home.

Interim Chief Operating Officer at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Victoria Lauchlan said: “As soon as a person is medically ready to leave hospital, they should be discharged to their place of residence.

"Every time one patient leaves, it helps patients move through the hospital to ensure they get the care they need.

"This means the emergency department is free for those that need lifesaving care, and ambulances are able to quickly return to the community to provide emergency support to people.”

People are being advised to speak to healthcare professionals on the wards about how they can help after patients are discharged.

The Trust says collecting loved ones and not relying on the hospital to organise transport can reduce delays and provide a better experience for patients.

Medical Director, Steve Parker added: “To protect the life-saving services we provide we are asking for everyone’s support including local GPs, care homes and island residents.

“You can help by visiting 111 online or speaking to your pharmacist, GP or practice nurse in the first instance for support with coughs, colds, rashes and diarrhoea and vomiting.

"It’s also really important to keep warm and mobile and drink plenty of fluids as the weather gets colder. We are here if you need us but please be patient as our teams are doing all they can.”

Chief Medical Officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, Dr Lara Alloway said: “We are working closely with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust and are doing all we can to reduce the pressure on the hospital and its staff.

"We are urging family and friends to help however they can to get people home and out of hospital as soon as possible.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...