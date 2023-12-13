Play Brightcove video

Brothers Shrimp and Seed went bald this Christmas to raise money for charity

A 15-year-old fundraiser in Sussex has shaved his head to raise money for vulnerable children's Christmas presents.

Daniel MacDiarmid, also known as Shrimp, from Chailey, takes on a challenge for charity each year at Christmas.

He started in 2019 by taking his hard-earned to buy presents for less fortunate children.

This year, along with his brother Oakley, also known as Seed, have raised £1,080 for the charity Kids Out.

It provides safe accommodation to parents fleeing an abusive situation with their children.

The money will buy toys which will go to the children being helped by the charity this Christmas.

In a statement on the Crowdfunding page, Shrimp said: "Those of you that know us, know we do like our hair and hairstyles - all that is going out of the window.

"I never thought that I would ever be getting my hair completely shaved off and neither did Seed but... it's going to happen and we need as much sponsorship as possible.

"In most cases, the children arrive with just the clothes in they bring on their back, so these toys will make a huge positive impact on a child who desperately needs the support this Christmas."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...