Three more men have been charged as part of an investigation into the death of a 22-year-old man in Gosport in Hampshire.

Levi Kent was seriously assaulted near Keyes Road in Gosport at 2.32am on Friday 24 November.

He l ater died from his injuries.

Three men are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today, after being charged in connection with the investigation.

Peter West, aged 42, of Fisgard Road in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender

Liam Savage, aged 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Mark Phillips, aged 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport has been charged with perverting the course of justice - namely providing a statement to police that is alleged to have been false.

Four other people have already been charged as part of our investigation and are next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 10 January 2024.

