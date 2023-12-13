A graduate from the University of Southampton is among the UK's youngest billionaires.

H edge fund manager Christopher Hohn has managed to amass an estimated fortune of more than £5 billion at the age of 56, according to data by Forbes analysed by City Index.

The UK’s youngest billionaire is 31-year-old Ben Francis who is the CEO of fitness brand Gymshark. He is worth £1.03 billion.

F ellow hedge fund manager Michael Platt, 55, is said to be worth £12.61 billion.

City Index also found that female billionaires are younger and richer on average than males.

However, Denise Coates, 55, was the only female to make the list naming the top 10 youngest billionaires.

