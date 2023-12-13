Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Derek Johnson reports from Barnham in West Sussex.

People living in a West Sussex village say they are blighted by sewage following several incidents that have led to major repairs.

At least one house has had to be abandoned and two roads are currently closed in Barnham.

Resident Sydnee Kalinski says things are so bad she will never return to her home.

"It's a health hazard and you can smell walking through (the house)," she said.

"It needs renovating, however, I and my husband don't want that to happen because this is going to happen again, because the infrastructure is not there to support the sewage capacity.

"We cannot mentally go through this again."

Southern Water is blaming recent heavy rainfall for the problems, but Mrs Kalinksi says that's not the case.

"It absolutely wasn't the river, the river did not come across - it was the pumps that stopped working outside in the close.

"We need Southern Water to do the right thing, and make it a guarantee that we won't flood again and live in our home in the quiet life that we want.

"We're devastated.

"The impact it has on your life - it's awful."

Southern Water were unable to provide a statement to ITV Meridian.

But on its website is said: "Homes at Marshall Close were flooded during Storm Ciaran, we’re investigating whether any of our assets had any impact on this, however the primary reason for this is the rife next to the homes had burst its banks.

"We’re continuing to offer support to customers who were impacted.

"Unfortunately the screen at the CSO at the rife at Marshall Close, had to be replaced with a temporary mitigation last week (4th December) while we look for a longer-term replacement.

"However, we are aware that RAG including wet wipes and sanitary products have been found in the rife.

"We have been made aware of reports of dead fish at the rife next to Marshall Close and are taking samples and carrying out our own investigations along with the Environment Agency."

