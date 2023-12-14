Patients are being urged to only use the emergency department at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading if it's a serious or life-threatening emergency.

In a post on X on Thursday morning, the NHS Trust said it is dealing with an "IT incident".

The public is being asked to avoid contacting the Trust "unless absolutely necessary".

The Trust is currently working to resolve the issue.

