ITV Meridian's Tony Green reports from Rainham in Kent.

CCTV footage has been released showing the moment a 6ft nutcracker statue was stolen from outside a Kent restaurant in broad daylight.

With the restaurant fully booked and busy with Christmas bookings, no-one noticed until a customer phoned in to alert the reservations team.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, owner Aaron Sergejenkovs Telford said: "We had a phone call from a customer saying that there was two young gentleman riding into the distance with the nutcracker on the back of a motorcycle.

"Bearing in mind they weigh roughly 40 kilos each."

Staff are appealing for the statue to be returned in time for Christmas to join its fellow wooden solider.

Only one nutcracker is left at Café Nucleus in Rainham. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Aaron added: "When we checked through the CCTV, we noticed two chaps pulled up, one grabbed the nutcracker and jumped on the back of the motorcycle.

"Then they went off into the distance along the A2."

"I could imagine it may be a sort of dare or something to take it, that kind of thing might have occurred. "

Aaron Sergejenkovs Telford owner of Café Nucleus in Rainham

"But midday on a Friday at lunchtime was rather surprising."

The restaurant says it will purchase more nutcrackers so 'the people of Rainham can enjoy the replacement.'

A spokesperson for Kent police said enquiries continue.

