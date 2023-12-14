Kent Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of a 12 -year-old girl from Medway.

Freya Anns, from Chatham was last seen in the Derwent Way area of Rainham at around 3pm on Wednesday 13 December.

She was wearing a navy blue shirt and skirt with a black coat and black shoes.

Freya has a nose piercing and was wearing her blonde hair in a plait.

Anyone who has seen Freya, is asked to call 999 quoting reference 13-0937.

