A rapist described by police as "depraved and dangerous", after attacking a 14-year-old boy on a train, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.Christopher Key, 39, from Folkestone, boarded the same train as the victim in Margate on 27 March 2023, sitting opposite him in a table seat.

Key questioned the teenager, asking him inappropriate questions while staring at him.

The victim was able to capture a short video of Key’s face before he was threatened and raped.The boy was able to get away and get the attention of a couple on the train, who intervened and confronted the rapist, allowing him to get off the train safely.

He ran home and told his mother about the incident, who called 999.

Meanwhile, the couple who intervened remained on the train with Key and alerted a train guard.The image of Key, that was taken by the victim, was sent to officers who arrested the attacker on the train.

Key was sentenced on Friday 8 December at Canterbury Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to raping a teenage boy.

Key was also sentenced on the same day for sexually assaulting a woman at her home in Hythe in April 2020.

He subjected her to several days of abuse, including throwing her to the ground and beating her with his fist leaving her with bruises.

He was sentenced to a total of 24 years in prison.Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Mike Blakeburn said: "This man is a dangerous predator who targeted a lone teenage boy.

"I am pleased that our investigation has resulted in him receiving a significant custodial sentence."I would like to thank the victim and his family for the support they have shown throughout this investigation. It has been an incredibly difficult and upsetting experience for them and I hope this outcome brings them some closure."The victim’s bravery in reporting this at his soonest opportunity, along with the video of Key, meant officers could quickly respond and apprehend Key.

"I commend his quick thinking in such a traumatic circumstance. Additionally, I’d like to thank the bystanders for bravely stepping in and allowing the victim to escape."Tackling sexual offences and violence is a priority for BTP. We take all reports seriously and will do everything in our power to bring them to justice."

Anyone who is a victim, or a witness, to a sexual offence on the railway is urged to report it to the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian App.