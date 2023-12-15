A garage owner from Oxfordshire says he is losing thousands of pounds a day due to constant flooding, and is worried for the future of his business.

Steve Henry, from Mellors Garage in Wantage, has had a 75% drop in fuel tankers delivering fuel.

He's also seen the same decrease in customers coming for car services and MOTs.

He says the issues have been going on for nine weeks and is 'haemorrhaging money daily', losing around £10,000 per day.

Steve Henry, owner of Mellors Garage in Wantage, Oxfordshire

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Henry said: "I've been in work 50 years, I've never known it so bad.

"I've reduced the price of my fuel to cost, to hopefully just survive, and it is a survival at the moment.

"It's the worst in my business career."

Road closures in Wantage affecting Mellors Garage Credit: ITV News Meridian

Henry's customers cannot get to him due to the deep water covering the A147, which is also stopping fuel tankers getting through.

The owner is calling for Oxfordshire County Council to tackle the problem.

He says: "There's no words, it's shocking, absolutely shocking that there's no support. I've still got to pay my rates."

Henry hopes the council does something about the road and believes other local businesses are 'in the same boat.'

Oxfordshire County Council has said in a statement: "There are often issues with high levels of water at this time of year and we are working with landowners and the district council in a collaborative way to improve the situation there.

"The work includes vegetation cutbacks, de-silting of the brook and ditch clearance."

