Hundreds of tools have been recovered as part of a county-wide police investigation across Hampshire.

Since August 2023 Hampshire Police have received more than 100 reports of vans being broken into and tools being taken from inside.

Police say a number of arrests have been made and hundreds of suspected stolen tools seized.

In a statement a Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "These offences are primarily concentrated around the east of the county and up the A3 corridor, taking place when it’s dark in the evenings or overnight, but we have seen offences all over Hampshire.

"Our plea to tool owners is to protectively mark your equipment so that if it is ever lost or stolen, it can be easily returned to you when it’s found."

The majority of areas in Hampshire have been affected including Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth, Havant, Fleet, Liphook, Blackwater and Romsey.

Hampshire Police have received more than 100 reports of vans being broken into Credit: PA

A woman and three men have been arrested. A 24-year-old woman has ben arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle.

A 60-year-old man from Surrey has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle.

A 26-year-old man from Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of theft. A 26-year-old man from Buckinghamshire was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Hampshire Police gives advice on how to prevent this crime Credit: ITV News Meridian

To prevent this crime Police suggest:

Remove your tools from your vehicle and store securely overnight, where possible.

Mark the tools clearly with your name/company name and address using paint pens and seal with a clear lacquer spray.

Consider using smart/GPS tags on high value items to enable them to be tracked.

Use a lockable cabinet within your van to store the tools during the day.

Use a small camera designed to record within vehicles.

Take photographs of items of value, making a note of the serial numbers and registering them online at a property register site.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...