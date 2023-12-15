ITV News Meridian: Advice and support and how to get in touch

If you're a victim of crime, you want to know the police officer dealing with your complaint will take it seriously and hasn't been accused of the same crime.

During the course of an ITV Meridian investigation, we’ve heard from multiple serving and former police officers and staff in our region about our findings and it’s become clear why so many remain silent.

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary report mirrors many of the concerns raised by ITV Meridian's investigation. It found a culture of misogyny, sexism and predatory behaviour towards female police officers and staff still exists and is even prevalent in many forces.

An Inspectorate spokesperson told us: “Female officers told us they were worried about the repercussions of reporting this type of behaviour, and some believed their forces took criminal allegations from the public more seriously than internal allegations.

"The majority of police officers are doing a great job keeping us safe and serving our communities.Andy Walker, Head of Uniformed Policing at the College of Policing, said:

"There is absolutely no place in policing for those who abuse their power and position of trust.

"I want to reassure our communities that misconduct is taken seriously and, where the evidence supports it, officers or staff who breach professional standards are being held to account.

"The College of Policing is committed to ensuring that any officers or staff who do not meet the required standards of professionalism and integrity are removed from policing and prevented from returning.

“We manage the national Barred List, which prevents dismissed officers or staff from re-entering the service and have published the Code of Ethics which sets the standards of behaviour for everyone in policing and empowers officers and staff to challenge any colleagues who are falling short of these standards regardless of rank, role or position.

"Misconduct guidance has also been updated to ensure anyone in policing who behaves in a way that damages the public’s confidence in the service is held to account and receive appropriate sanctions for their actions, and a new Code of Practice sets out a stricter process for vetting and re-vetting.

“The College is also supporting forces in strengthening the response to allegations of Domestic Abuse where a police officer or member of staff is a suspect. The report on the Super Complaint investigation recommended that all allegations of domestic abuse involving a police officer or member of staff should be considered by chief constables for investigation by an external force.

"All recommendations to police forces included in the report were accepted by the National Police Chiefs’ Council. “The guidance and training that the College has developed supports forces to ensure that any individuals who fall short of policing standards are dealt with according to legislation and the rules that apply to the police discipline system.

"We are working with our operational colleagues to tackle issues surrounding police culture with learning as early as the policing entry routes and also in leadership training where there is reference to the code of ethics, including professional and ethical practices with emphasis on challenging unprofessional and discriminatory behaviour.

"We are also exploring how we can support forces to encourage officers and staff to challenge inappropriate behaviour so that misogyny and other corrosive attitudes and behaviours are driven from policing.”

Whistleblowing - risk or reward?

Nick Inge is a former whisltleblower who told ITV Meridian people find it difficult to be a whistleblower for many reasons.

"The main one is them being discovered and labelled a grass or a snitch.

"This can have serious consequences for both their physical and mental well-being.

"Because of this they choose to remain silent, largely because of self-preservation.

"Unfortunately, as has been very well documented over the last few years, this has consequences for the victims, organisations and wider society.”

If you or someone you know is in need of support, you can contact the following organsations:

Rape Crisis 0808 500 2222

Samaritians 116123

Mind.org.uk

Report a crime to your local police force via 101 or:

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Dorset Police

Wiltshire Police

Thames Valley Police

Surrey Police

Kent Police

Sussex Police

Essex Police

Contact ITV News Meridian

Email: itvnewsmeridian@itv.com