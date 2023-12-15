A 21-year-old from Brighton who admitted to plotting a terror attack is due to be sentenced today.

Edward Little planned a gun attack on a Christian preacher and her camera crew in London's Hyde Park.

He was on his way into London in a taxi with thousands of pounds in cash when he was stopped and arrested last September 23.

Earlier this year, he denied preparing to commit acts of terrorism but later changed his plea and admitted the charge.

As part of his preparations, Little had looked up different guns and their capabilities and arranged to buy one for £5,000.

As he set off on September 23 last year, Little agreed to pay the taxi driver £300 to take him to Lewisham, south London, saying money was no problem.

When arrested, he was carrying a rucksack with £5,000 in cash, a passport and two mobile phones.

Police later found an encrypted chat on one phone, setting out his attack plan and the gun purchase.

Little had been due to stand trial on July 10 for the terrorism offence before pleading guilty.

He's due to be sentenced this afternoon at the Old Bailey.

