One person dead after migrant boat got into difficulty crossing Channel

One person has died after a boat carrying migrants got into difficulty while crossing the Channel, the French coastguard has said.

At least 66 people had been on board the craft when it was spotted around five miles off the coast of Grand-Fort-Philippe at around 12.30am local time on Friday, Premar Manche, a French agency which monitors the Channel, said.

Rescue ships reached the boat around 30 minutes later and one person on board was pronounced dead. Another was taken to Calais hospital by helicopter in a critical condition, the agency said.

It added that sea and air searches of the area continued.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...