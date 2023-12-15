Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds reporting from Bonchurch.

Two houses and a tea garden have been declared unsafe following Sunday's devastating landslip at Bonchurch, near Ventnor, on the Isle of Wight.

Twenty properties were evacuated in total but some of the people who have been told they can return, are afraid they could still lose their homes.

Bonchurch resident Jim Izzard is more relieved than most to return to his home he'd just decorated for Christmas.

Jim is disabled so finding a suitable alternative would be tough but the fear he could still lose his beloved house casts a shadow over Christmas plans.

Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows the damage caused to homes and businesses by the landslip.

He said: "It could well happen again, that could be that the house is gone. It's something you don't really want to think about."

The topic of conversation in the local pub has only been about the landslip.

Pub owner Gillian Besozzi said: "This is just beyond imagination, that it would so drastic and so devastating."

The owners of the Smugglers Haven and the two houses next door have been allowed back only to pack up their belongings but the fear of further slides and of losing their homes stretches much further down the road.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...