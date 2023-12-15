Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw joins virtual ward nurses caring for patients at home

Thousands of people in Sussex have been treated on so-called virtual wards since a pioneering NHS scheme started a year ago this week.

It sees eligible patients cared for in their own home, rather than in hospital, with daily visits from clinical staff and vital signs monitored remotely using specialist equipment.

Health leaders say the initiative could be especially important this winter, with increased demand for hospital beds, and allow more people to spend Christmas at home with their families.

Pari Hutchinson, who is in charge of the programme in Sussex, said: “Virtual wards support people at the place they call home, providing safe care for appropriate patients who would otherwise be in hospital, either by preventing admissions or allowing for an earlier, supported discharge.

“This is not only benefiting the health and care system by freeing-up capacity within acute hospitals but also benefiting patients’ outcomes and their experience.”

Virtual wards, also known as hospital at home, are part of a national NHS programme. Credit: PA Images / library picture

NHS Sussex, which oversees the scheme, said 171 virtual ward ‘beds’ are now available with recent data showing an occupancy rate of 88 per cent. Since December 2022, 6170 patients have been treated on virtual wards in Sussex.

They include new speciality wards treating patients with acute frailty, heart failure, or respiratory conditions. Approximately half of these patients avoided a hospital admission altogether by receiving their acute care at home, and the other half were enabled to be discharged home earlier from their hospital inpatient stay.

Consultant Respiratory Physician at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, Dr Raymond Njafuh, said: “We know that if people stay too long in hospital, they can experience serious reduction in muscle strength that affects their mobility and chances of living independently that can be hard to recover from.

“Virtual wards help patients to have all the benefits of home, with the wraparound care of a dedicated clinical team reviewing them remotely, and face-to-face where needed.

“Patients appreciate being close to carers, loved ones and their pets. This can aid and accelerate recovery and general wellbeing.”

The number of virtual wards across Sussex has continued to increase which will help with current pressures facing the NHS.

