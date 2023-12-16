Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

Saltdean Lido's neon sign has be lit up for the first time since the Second World War - after it was taken down to avoid being spotted by German bombers.

The original was lost but, 84 years later, a reproduction version has been illuminated just in time for Christmas.

It's the culmination of years of work, after the local community stepped in to save the iconic building, once on English Heritage's 'most at risk' list.

"For me, it's very evocative of the 1930s," Deryck Chester, director, said. "It was designed to give people the experience of stepping on board an ocean liner.

"It comes in the golden age of the lidos and is probably the best. It is the only one that is Grade II* listed."

"It's been a very important project," Derek Leaver, chair, said. "We've 20 or 30 groups just itching to get in and use it. It's a hub for the community."

Now boasting an outdoor sauna, the pool heated to a balmy 19 degrees, the venue will soon house a public library, cafes, gym and community classes.