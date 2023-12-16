Murder charge after man in his 60s killed in Dover

A man, aged 36, has been charged with murder by detectives investigating a death in Dover.

Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Anstee Road at on Monday 11 December 2023.

A 66-year-old man was found with multiple injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Ajay Porter, of Oswald Road, Dover has been charged with murder and the possession of a bladed article.

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to Anstee Rd, Dover, where the body of a man was found inside a property. Credit: Google Maps.

A 35-year-old local man who was also arrested by investigators has been released without charge.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses or people who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the death.