AFC Bournemouth praises fans and medics for response to cardiac arrest

AFC Bournemouth has praised the response of both medical staff and supporters after visiting Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

The Wales international was attended to by paramedics and staff in the second half of the match after collapsing on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium.

He was treated by paramedics and was taken to hospital 'responsive.'

Luton Town FC later said he was in a stable condition with his family at his bedside.

Bournemouth tweeted at their 'relief' that Lockyer at the speed of the medical intervention'

They said: "Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time. "We’d like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment."

The swift action of medics was praised Credit: PA

The match was abandoned at 65 minutes, after which both the Luton and Bournemouth players came back out on to the pitch to applaud the supporters.

Luton also praised Bournemouth staff for their quick intervention: “We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.