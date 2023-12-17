Christmas hugs for young carers on special flight to meet Santa

Play Brightcove video

ITV News reporter Mike Pearse joined the children on their magical flight to meet Santa.

It was a special day out for some very deserving youngsters.

The Honeypot Children’s Charity supports five to twelve year olds who spend much of their time caring for members of their families.

Founded in Hampshire it has a centre in the New Forest where young carers can go for short breaks.

They also organise special days out, including a flight from Heathrow airport to meet Father Christmas.

Airport 'elves' helped to make the children's day extra special

“Some of these young carers are amazing," says the charity's Simon Robb. "They work up to fifty hours a week on top of going to school looking after someone else.

"We want to make sure these amazing children have great childhood memories to look back on.”

When airport workers heard about the charity they were keen to do all they could to help.

The children got a chance to see the cockpit

The highlight was a trip on a plane and a visit to Santa.

“It gives you an opportunity to share your passion for what you do and give back to the community," says pilot Carol Young. "I’m just so proud to be able to share that.”

“We have just had a wonderful day," agrees United Airline's Carla O'Reilly. "It is amazing to share that and the children are loving it.

"They are queuing to go see Santa and it has been an amazing day.”

A Christmas treat that will won’t be forgotten.