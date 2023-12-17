Chilly temperatures weren't enough to put off more than 150 sea swimmers for the RNLI's December Dip in Littlehampton.

They took the plunge as the event, hosted by The Beach Café, on Sea Road, raised £3,500 to help the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI save lives in local waters.

Credit: RNLI

There was a festive atmosphere, with many of the dippers wearing fancy dress and Christmas hats.

They were kept safe in the water by the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI on lifeboat Renee Sherman, safety boats crewed by Arun Yacht Club, and lifeguards from Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club.

On land, Littlehampton RNLI’s shore crew and Launch Authorities counted the dippers in and out of the sea. St John Ambulance were also on hand.

Cian Mathews, Littlehampton RNLI’s Fundraising Chair, said: ‘This is our second year holding the December Dip and, just like last year, I have been blown away by the kindness, bravery and generosity of the people of Littlehampton. It was a great event and it was wonderful to see so many happy faces. We’re already looking forward to next year!’