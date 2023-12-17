A 16 year old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Southampton.Police were called by the ambulance service just after 1am on Saturday morning (16 December) to a pathway leading from Brintons Road to the underpass that leads to St Marys Street.The teenager from Leeds was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries to his legs and hands.Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that might help their enquiries.