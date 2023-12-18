Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Ciaran Fitzpatrick spoke to student Rufus West about the gadgets

A catering student with cerebral palsy says he is finally able to get involved with his cooking classes thanks to new equipment provided by a charity.

Rufus West from Hungerford is one of hundreds of people living with disabilities in the Thames Valley who are benefiting from bespoke gadgets made by REMAP.

The charity designs custom-made equipment to help people live more independently.

The 20-year-old is training to be a chef at Newbury College and can now fully immerse himself in the classroom through sturdy chopping devices and an induction hob with rigid dividers.

Play Brightcove video

Rufus West, Newbury College student from Hungerford

Rufus West said: "I live in supported living so being able to cook makes me able to do more.

"While you're obviously never able to eradicate the disability, this equipment is able to give me any opportunity other students get."

His teacher got in touch with the charity, and in just a few weeks, the equipment arrived and his day-to-day education changed for good.

Chef lecturer at Newbury College, Anthony Millon said: “It’s a joy to work with Rufus.

“We’ve got students with different abilities and can now use different equipment who have never been able to get involved with the ingredients or the cooking process.

“I had him the first year so it was quite interesting to see his enthusiasm. The target for us is to see if we can find a job related to the hospitality industry.”

Play Brightcove video

Andy Pinkard, Chair of REMAP Berkshire and North Hampshire

Chair of REMAP, Andy Pinkard said: “Anthony contacted us and we looked at the problems and came up with that particular solution.

"We dealt with requirements that enabled Rufus to engage in the course and that’s fabulous."

REMAP has bases in Berkshire but is now expanding to North Hampshire.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...