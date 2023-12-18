A block of flats had to be evacuated in the early hours of this morning when a fire broke out on the fifth floor.

Firefighters were called to the residential building in Westover Road, Bournemouth just after 1.30am.

On arrival, firefighters requested further resources with around 50 firefighters and 10 fire engines attending the scene.

All residents were evacuated while firefighters put out the flames and ventilated the building.

Fire fighters took an hour to put out the fifth floor blaze

The Ambulance Service supported one resident suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation and Dorset Police also in attendance.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire at 2.32am.Group Manager Ant Bholah said, “Firefighters were alerted to the fire after smoke detectors within the building activated. Thankfully this early warning gave all residents the time to evacuate."

"The cause of this incident is thought to be accidental, but a fire investigation continues.”

