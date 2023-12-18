Play Brightcove video

Abigail Bracken went along to the care home to hear the stories.

Residents at a care home have filled a booklet with Christmas stories from their past.

People living in Millwood House in Tunbridge Wells, some well into their 90s, have memories spanning two centuries.

The staff have compiled residents' festive memories into a booklet to encourage those recollections and everyone at the care home has been given oneJune Bowerman was a dancer during the war, she said: "We were always entertaining the troops, depending on who’s in the front of course.

"Sometimes they’d have an emergency call for flying and suddenly you’d see all the audience disappearing to go and get into their planes. It didn’t matter if it was Christmas or not, it still had to happen."

Susan Chibli works at the care home

Susan Chibli said: “For people living with dementia, it’s really important that we get to know them really well.

"It’s a special time for them when they’re recounting [the memories] and it stimulates them.

"It’s really important to find that little nugget to make them live and feel good. Because that’s what it is - memories make you feel good."

Staff hope the booklet will improve the memories of those living there. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Resident, Ann Kell said: "We were very kindly cared for by a lady in a farmhouse and she had the savvy before the war to store all sorts of goodies and she kept them on shelves all around the kitchen."

Another resident, Esther Moynihan said: “We as a family always went over to one of my uncles and aunts who couldn’t have children, and they spoilt us.

"We had lunch and tea and he always gave us a wheat bran tub that we could dip in and pick out a present."The booklet has sparked happy memories of childhood Christmases spent near Tonbridge,The residents of Millwood House in Tunbridge Wells can always remember carols that they have sung for many years, and they always remember them.And with the book helping to trigger more memories - the care home hopes it will after as a surprise gift this Christmas.

