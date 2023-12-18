A police force will be carrying out discreet safeguarding visits over the festive season when victims of domestic abuse are at their most vulnerable.

Sussex Police is increasing its engagement with high-risk victims and perpetrators as statistics show domestic violence increases over the Christmas period.

The force's Complex Domestic Abuse and Stalking Unit (CDASU) will be working with perpetrators to try to change their behaviour in a bid to prevent them from offending.

The operation follows on from Sussex Police’s support of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which focuses on preventing and eliminating violence against women and girls.

Sussex Police said: "Domestic abuse devastates lives every day and we are committed to protecting victims no matter the occasion." Credit: ITV News Meridian

Det Ch Insp, Kelly Lewis said: “Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration, but sadly for some people it can be a period of violence and abuse.

“But for those people who need some extra support or protection over the Christmas period, our message is clear – we are here for you.

“If you are in an abusive or controlling relationship, please know that you are not alone and the help is out there.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Sadly, domestic abuse doesn’t stop just because it’s the season of goodwill.

"For many victims and their families, it can be an extremely isolating and frightening time of year.

“The discreet safeguarding visits undertaken by Sussex Police at this time, as well as the constructive engagement with perpetrators, have full support from my office and are just some of how Sussex Police tackles violence against women and girls and supports those who are vulnerable."

Advice and support links:

Police are reminding people that they can report incidents via 101, online or by calling 999 in an emergency.

If someone wants to make a report online, the force will talk people through how to delete it from their web history so it can’t be traced.

Calling 999 and pressing 55 will automatically put calls through to the police if someone is unable to speak.

My Safe Space Sussex website offers confidential guidance and advice for anyone who is facing or knows someone who faces controlling, coercive, threatening or violent behaviour.

