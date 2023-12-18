Police officers in Tonbridge have returned a stolen mobility scooter to a pensioner and arrested the suspected thief.

On Saturday (9 December), the vehicle was stolen from outside a residential property near Leigh Road.

Officers attended and carried out initial investigations, including a thorough search of the area, house-to-house enquiries, and a review of available CCTV.

They then located and seized the scooter, and a man was arrested in connection to the incident.

He has since been bailed until March 2024 and the mobility scooter was immediately returned to its owner.

West Kent’s Local Policing Chief Inspector Stuart Paul said: "The mobility scooter in question gave the victim independence. It enabled them to get out and visit the shops.

"The impact of this theft could have had profound consequences on their day-to-day life, which is why the team were delighted to recover it so quickly."

Investigations are ongoing.