A 14-year-old boy is in a very serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car as he cycled along a road in Bournemouth.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Knighton Heath Road, close to the junction with High Howe Lane, at 7.34pm on Monday 18th December.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is described as very serious and his family has been notified.

Dorset Police say it is reported that the vehicle, a silver Volvo, failed to stop at the scene. Following enquiries, a 59-year-old man from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following a reported fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth.

Police Sergeant Mike Gatfield, of the Roads Policing Team, said, “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I am appealing to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please get in touch.“

"I would also like to hear from any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.“

"Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place. These were absolutely necessary to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230197962.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.