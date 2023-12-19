Play Brightcove video

The family have been speaking to ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth about their mission

A toddler from Poole is fronting a campaign to help break the taboo of facial differences in children.

Two-year-old Finley Ewen has a rare condition called lymphangioma, a non-cancerous fluid cyst, which causes swelling around the face.

There is no cure, and he needs a tracheotomy, which can make it hard for him to speak.

His family say they are often confronted with people staring or making hurtful comments, but that they are determined to challenge the stigma, and show that beauty comes in many forms.

Finley's mum wants differences to be more visible on social media and show Finley that he is not alone

Finley's mum Gemma Ewen said: "We spent six months in hospital with him when he was born, and a lot of that was learning how to care for the tracheostomy and manage it, which we learned to do as quickly as we possibly could.

"It was all a new experience because we were first-time parents and we became medical parents overnight as well."So it was a lot to take in and a lot to learn. It's been a very different journey so far, and it's going to be a different journey for the rest of his life."Finley's family understand why his facial difference draws attention, particularly from other children, but say they've been shocked at the reaction of some adults, who either stare or pull their children away.His parents said: "We just like parents to understand that they should engage with their children and teach them not to stare, but also to engage with the child to come and ask for his name.

"He's just a normal child at the end of the day. And he wants to have friends just like any other two-year-old."

Finley is part of a Christmas campaign to break the stigma surrounding facial differences. Credit: Changing Faces campaign video

Gemma and Keith have been supported by the Changing Faces charity, which offers help to the 1.3 million people in the UK who live with a visible difference like a scar, injury or condition.They are now fronting a Christmas campaign to highlight the isolation and anxiety it can cause, often made worse by social and mainstream media.Gemma said: "We're just really keen to challenge what's in the media most of the time, the ideals of beauty and perfection, and just make people realise that there's there's more to beauty than just what meets the eye."The family are now looking forward to their first Christmas at home together and giving Finley the loving future he deserves.

