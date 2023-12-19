Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Joe Coshan has been speaking to the family about their ordeal

A family of five will spend Christmas in a hotel after losing all their belongings and their puppy in a fire that tore through their house.

Rachel Highams and her four children, two of whom have ADHD and Autism, have spent the last week in a single room.

Her sister-in-law has set up a JustGiving page and has raised more than £1,000 to go towards clothes, food and Christmas presents.

The clothes they have now have been donated by residents in the community.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service say the fire was caused accidentally.

A spokesperson told ITV Meridian: "Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Crawley, Horsham, East Grinstead and Surrey Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished the fire, which was of accidental ignition, using jets and hose reels. The kitchen was 100% damaged.

"Despite the best efforts of crews, sadly one dog died at the scene."

The family's stay in the hotel has been extended until 1 January but Ms Highams says she is worried about where they will go next.

Shocking video shows the extent of the damage after the fire

Ms Highams said: “I went out to do laundry when I got a call from my neighbour to say there’s smoke coming out of my kitchen.

"I was only two seconds from home so I pulled up and the kitchen was on fire.

"It’s been a nightmare. I’ve got two younger boys with disabilities and they just can’t cope with the change of it and there’s just not enough room for us all.

"We’re trying our best but my little boy doesn’t sleep so we’re not sleeping very well at night. We’re trying to make the best out of a bad situation.

"I have no idea where I’m going next, that’s what’s worrying me. It’s hard enough being here as it is but not knowing where I’m going after is even worse."

One of their dogs, Saffy, survived the fire but their puppy Cleo didn't make it out. (Saffy and Cleo pictured left to right) Credit: ITV News Meridian

Nicole Humphreys, aged 16 said: “It's not even stressful for me but for my mum.

"She’s got to stress about all these Christmas presents and she’s trying to do what’s best for us but it’s stressing her out."

Her sister, Kacie Humphreys aged 15, added: “It doesn’t feel like Christmas in here.

"It’s been rubbish. My brothers don’t sleep so it keeps us up. You can’t sleep in here."

The family are sharing one room at a hotel

The council has offered accommodation in Nottingham and Portsmouth, which the family say would not work for them as they do not have a support network there and would need to change schools and jobs.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesperson said: "There is a dearth of temporary accommodation in and around Crawley and demand is at an all-time high.

"There are currently 469 households in temporary accommodation; 281 of these households are in nightly paid accommodation.

“It is increasingly difficult to identify emergency accommodation within or local to Crawley. Any stays outside of Crawley or in hotels are kept to a minimum.”

