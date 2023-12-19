A rescue dog missing for six years has been found in a woods in Sussex after managing to survive on badger food.

A passerby noticed a black terrier on the roadside, on the corner of Wallage Lane in Crawley, which had run into the bushes.

They phoned Lost Dog Recovery UK South who co-ordinated a plan to get Rosie to safety.

Rosie survived living in the woods on the Crawley Downs, in Horley Credit: Surrey Live/BPM MEDIA

Rosie, known as the local stray, ran away from her family after 24 hours in March 2017. Her family shared flyers and Facebook appeals.

A volunteer from Lost Dog Recovery UK South says Rosie was likely to run away from her family because she was frightened.

After getting the call about the dog's whereabouts, she and the team set up hidden cameras to figure out what Rosie's feeding times and habits were.

Those who lived nearby suggested she was eating food left out by neighbours for wildlife. Some had even spotted her but didn't report it. Credit: Surrey Live/BPM MEDIA

On Saturday 9 December, volunteers set up a trap with cooked chicken in the area where Rosie was spotted.

They waited in a van nearby, when finally the Ring cameras were set off by Rosie dipping in and out of vision between 5pm and 7pm.

She was secured in the trap and the cage door shut, which allowed the team to take her to the vet for some checks.

Due to a change in circumstance, Rosie's family are not able to take her back, so she will be going into rescue again.

Rosie's former family say they are "over the moon she has been found safe and well." Credit: Surrey Live/BPM Media

Lost Dog Recovery UK South volunteer, Heather said: "She is shell-shocked and will be for a little while. Rosie is in good condition considering she has been fending for herself.

"It would be lovely for her to be warm by the fireplace this winter and for her senior years.

"No elderly dog wants to fend for itself and search for water in the summer and warmth in the winter."

