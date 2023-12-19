The parents of TV presenter Phil Spencer died as a result of an accident after their car overturned in a river, a coroner has concluded.

Richard Spencer, 89, known as David, and Anne Spencer, 82, were chatting as they drove when their car tipped over the edge of a bridge and plunged into a river in Littlebourne, Kent, on 18 August.

The couple, who were farmers, were submerged in around three feet of water and were pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

At Oakwood House in Maidstone, coroner Sarah Clarke said: “These circumstances are some of the most tragic I have ever heard.”

The couple were on their way to lunch on 18 August when the car plunged into the river near their home. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a previous hearing, a coroner said Mrs Spencer died from a lung infection and brain injury after the car overturned.

Ms Clarke confirmed Mrs Spencer’s medical cause of death as aspiration pneumonia, hypoxic-ischaemic brain injury and near drowning.

It was also confirmed Mr Spencer died from a lung injury called aspiration pneumonitis.

Hypoxic-ischemic brain injury is caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain, while aspiration pneumonia is an infection of the lungs caused by inhaling food or liquid.

The couple were submerged in water in the Toyota car for up to 20 minutes.

The Location, Location, Location presenter paid tribute to his “amazing parents” and said the incident was “what God had planned for them” so they could stay together after six decades of marriage and four children.

Mr Spencer said: “As a family, we are all trying to hold on to the fact mum and dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.

“Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mum’s Parkinson’s and Dad’s dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge.

“So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking ‘now it looks like we will probably go together’. And so they did.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...