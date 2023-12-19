Play Brightcove video

Stunning drone footage shows boats lit up for Christmas

Lights are shining on Ramsgate Harbour where boat owners and businesses have decorated their vessels.

The boats have been lit up for the festive season and also to raise money for the RNLI.

The illuminations will be judged in a variety of categories and there will be a prize-giving at Ramsgate’s Royal Yacht Club.

