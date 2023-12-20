Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's John Ryall spoke with the residents at the care home in Sussex

A care home in Sussex is aiming for the Christmas number one spot on the charts with a song created and performed by residents and staff.

People at Heather View in Crowborough created the song "Christmas Celebration" using their favourite memories for inspiration.

Manager at Heather View Care Home, Natasha King said: "Even if we just hit the charts, that's great and it was all about the fun and doing it together.

"We're a family and we had such laughter, it was wonderful."

Play Brightcove video

Natasha King, Manager at Heather View Care Home

Ms King continued: "It's not all about getting a number one for us.

"It was about enjoying the memories, giving them a lifestyle. Are you ever too old to have fun? Never.

"So it was about making them happy because music is really important and we just loved it."

Residents from Heather View singing 'Christmas Celebration' Credit: ITV News Meridian

Some residents thought it was such a hit, that they couldn't get it out of their heads.

One resident said: "We've been practising and practising and it's been such joy and love.

"We've all been together, it's been so wonderful I can't tell you."

