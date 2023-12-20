Play Brightcove video

CCTV video shows two people entering the attraction and damaging the displays

CCTV cameras have captured the moment two intruders wearing masks broke into the Southsea Model Village in Portsmouth.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 6:30pm last Sunday (17 December).

The owners shared the video on social media in a bid to identify the people vandalising the exhibits.

They say the vandals would have had to climb a 15ft wall and remove spiking from it to get inside.

In a social media appeal, the owner said: "We would be grateful if anyone in the surrounding area could look on their CCTV or ring doorbells.

"It's not what we need just before Christmas."ITV News Meridian has contacted Hampshire Police for a statement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...