A swimmer, dubbed as 'the human fish', has made it in the 2024 Guinness Book of World Records for swimming 37 hours non-stop around a Caribbean Island.

39-year-old Oly Rush from Dorset is the first person to achieve the feat of a 60-mile circumnavigation of Grand Cayman.

The vegan super-swimmer, took on the challenge to raise awareness of plastic pollution in the world's oceans.

Guinness World Records 2024 said Oly swam approximately the 59.3-mile distance in 36 hours and 59 minutes.

'The human fish' raised awareness of plastic pollution in the world's oceans Credit: Ed Baker

Oly Rush said: “It’s lovely to be recognised by the Guinness Book of Records but what’s more important is to do my bit to clean up the oceans.

“The Grand Cayman swim was incredibly difficult but I had a fantastic team who planned it in detail and were with me all of the way.

“I have recently set up a new charity called Project Planet Earth and I’ll be putting a lot of effort into that, raising awareness about plastic pollution.

“I also go into schools and give talks and the children really seem to take what I’m saying on board.

"I think we have a great generation coming through who really care about reducing pollution."

The plasterer from Upton near Poole has previously completed the fastest swim around the Isle of Wight and became the first person to swim around the Greek Island of Ithaca.

Oly raises money for environmental charities during his endurance swims and has his sights set on further firsts.

He added: “Next year I aim to do another swim which I’m still finalising, but which will test me more than any of the others.”

