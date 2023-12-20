Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor spoke the residents from Oakridge Road

Families forced to flee their homes after a fire at a block of flats in Basingstoke say they are being 'kept in the dark' over work to make the building safe.

It's been almost seven months since the fire and some people are still in temporary accommodation and say they have no idea when, or even if they'll be able to return.

Emergency services were called to Oakridge Road on 27 May.

No-one was injured in the blaze, but 24 families had to move out, while housing provider Vivid was supporting affected customers.

But some residents say they haven't been told what's happening and are unable to sell their properties.

Leaseholder, Shwetal Bhatt

Speaking to ITV Meridian, leaseholder Shwetal Bhatt said: "There is no clarity from Vivid whether everything will be rebuilt in the next 6 months, 12 months, 2 years.

"There is no clarity so at the moment I can't sell the property.

"I've been living here since 2007 and we never had any damp situation at all and since we have moved back in after the fire, I've got damp in every room. "

Fellow leaseholder Nigel Lunn says he doesn't know when or even if he'll be able to return.And he says he has no idea what's going on here at the damaged block."We don't know what Vivid are doing about it. We've had no coresspondance from them at all telling us whether they're going to pull the place down and rebuild it or what.

"I want to retire now but I can't as I have no flat to sell, there's nothing left of it."

The fire ripped through the apartment block in Oakridge Road, Basingstoke on 27 May. Credit: ITV Meridian

24 families were forced to leave their homes when the fire broke out.

Of those families, ten have moved back in and eight have been rehoused by Vivid Homes.

Kelly Tomkins lost almost all of her possessions in the fire, and says she wasn't insured for her belongings.

She's been permanently rehoused and is happy and settled in her new surroundings."I love it here now, I didn't like it to start with, it broke my heart looking because I've lost three-quarters of my stuff.

"I had no insurance. I've managed to salvage some but it's like pictures and everything that's in your loft that you keep, like 28 years worth of stuff up there.

"All that stuff I've collected over the years that's sentimental."

Six families are still living in temporary accommodation following the fire at Oakridge Road in May. Credit: ITV Meridian

Since the fire, Vivid has been issued enforcement notices by the fire service to carry out safety works on similar buildings on the Oakridge estate.The housing company say they continue to support their customers affected by the fire.

I n a statement a company spokesperson said: “We’re working proactively and in partnership with the fire service on safety works relating to similar blocks within the Oakridge estate.

"All works associated with the Enforcement Notices are now complete.”

