The Eastbourne Midwifery Unit has been forced to suspend services for labour care and births until Friday due to staffing issues.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust announced that it was closed "with immediate effect" until Friday 22nd December due to "staffing challenges with the community team".

In a statement it said, "We understand this is distressing for families planning to give birth at EMU however we believe this to be the safest option to support all of the maternity services across ESHT at this time."

A spokesperson from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said, “Due to staffing challenges facing our maternity services in Eastbourne, we have redeployed staff from the Eastbourne Midwifery Unit into our community midwifery team to ensure that we are able to continue to provide safe, high quality home births and maternity care within the community."

The Trust has apologised but says patients will be looked after.

"Our maternity team are in touch with anyone who is affected, and they will be fully supported with safe and effective maternity care should they go into labour this week."

"We apologise for any inconvenience the closure of the unit during this time may cause for them."

"Please contact EMU or your community midwife with any concerns for this and remember that triage remains open 24/7 for any immediate concerns regarding your pregnancy."

The Trust says it is reviewing the staffing situation to ensure that it can maintain safe services over the Christmas and New Year period.

“We are continuing to work hard on both short term and long term solutions to our midwifery staffing issues. While we are actively attempting to recruit more midwives into our maternity services at Eastbourne and across East Sussex, the national shortage of trained midwives continues to make this a significant challenge”.

The Trust will review the closure of the unit on Friday 22nd December.