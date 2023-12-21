Play Brightcove video

A member of the public filmed workers dangerously using the forklift

A company has been fined £100,000 after workers refurbishing a boat in Ramsgate Harbour were filmed by a concerned member of the public using equipment dangerously.

An employee at European Active Projects (EAP) Limited based in Chatham, Kent was spotted standing on a pallet on a raised forklift truck to move equipment from the deck of a boat on 8 July 2022.

As scaffolding had been removed, the workers were using it as a mobile platform to remove items, including a heavy motorised pressure washer, and lowering them to the ground.

The incident was reported to The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for breaching Section 4(1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005.

The company pleaded guilty and was handed the six-figure fine and was ordered to pay £5,730.40 in costs at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court today (20 December).

The HSE investigation found EAP Limited had failed to plan the work at height associated with the refurbishments and repair work being completed on the boat, leaving workers at risk, with no safe method for removing equipment located on the vessel’s deck.

HSE inspector Samuel Brown spoke to ITV News Meridian about the investigation

HSE inspector Samuel Brown said: "This came to us as an organisation to be investigated from a concerned member of the public.

"I think it’s important to highlight that HSE will take action, not just on those incidents of concerns from businesses themselves but also that which are raised by members of the public to us.

“This incident demonstrates why there is a need to appropriately plan and supervise work at height. Clearly, lessons had not been learnt since the company’s previous prosecution in 2015.

“Falls from height are still the biggest cause of fatal accidents involving workers.

“The risk of workers falling from the pallet and sustaining serious, possibly fatal, injuries should not be ignored.

Fortunately, no workers were harmed and the reporting of the incident by a concerned member of public enabled HSE to intervene and prevent any further unsafe work at height on site.”

This HSE prosecution was brought by HSE senior enforcement lawyer Nathan Cook and supported by HSE paralegal officer Cristina Alcov.

