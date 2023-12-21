Thousands of travellers have had their Christmas holiday plans thrown into jeopardy after an unexpected strike by French workers at Eurotunnel today.

All trains are being held and Eurotunnel is warning services are unable run through the undersea link between England and Europe until at least late this afternoon (Thursday 21 December).

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the company said trains that had been halted will now return to their starting position.

According to the official Eurotunnel website, all trains due to depart or arrive at London St Pancras today have been cancelled - from 10:30 this morning right up until 19:10 this evening.

What to do if you're affected by the Eurotunnel strikes?