ITV News Meridian's James Dunham has been speaking to the owner of the chippy.

A fish and chip shop has gone viral after its owners decided to give away free meals to people who are struggling over Christmas.

With food costs still rising and energy bills going up, the Crispy Cod in Lancing in West Sussex had the heartwarming idea, which has been a huge hit online.

Customers who are struggling financially can pick up a ticket at the shop to claim food, which has already been paid for.

A window sign on the shopfront says: "If you are hungry and have no money these meals have been paid for in advance. Give a server your ticket and they will have the kitchen prepare your meal."

The Crispy Cod in Lancing has been giving away free meals.

Sahin Saglam says: "It's amazing, I wasn't expecting it to go this viral. I was really shocked. People are really grateful for this because it's not only homeless people that are struggling to make ends meet. Everybody is moaning about the price of everything going up so it's helped a lot of people."

So far, the Crispy Cod has received £600 worth of donations and people can also donate clothing.

"We didn't expect it to be that much because it started off with us uploading it on our Facebook and it just went viral from there. One lady donated three bags full of clothes, it was amazing. We want to carry this on even after Christmas."

Since the owners posted the idea on Facebook, their post has been seen more than two million times.

