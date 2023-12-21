Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee has been to see how Annie is now looking forward to a real celebration this Christmas.

A couple of months ago cancer patient Annie Filler was told that she probably wouldn't make it to Christmas, so on the 25th of November her family arranged an early Christmas day.

But Annie, who lives in Highcliffe, is still with us thanks to a new treatment which it's hoped will extend her life.

It's only been possible thanks to the generosity of friends and family who, in less than a week, raised more than the £50,000 needed to buy the drugs.

Annies said: "It was wonderful. The whole weekend was Christmas. We had the Christmas dinner on the Saturday and we had a big family party."

Annie managed to sing at the Goodwood Revival.

Annie was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in February but chemotherapy didn't work and so her family planned Christmas a month early.

Avastin combined with Longsurf is not avaible on the NHS, unless you live in Wales, so husband Darren started fundraising.

The target of £57,000, enough for ten months supply of the drugs, was achieved much sooner than expected.

Darren said: "We're in shock. It's been absolutely amazing. Very humbling as well at the speed at which the money and donations and the sharing which has been a big part of it because I'm sure there are many other families in the same situation as we are."

Cancer patient Annie Filler celebrates Christmas early with family.

Usually at this time of year Annie is busy singing at events with her best friends Lou and George who are the Fifinellas (a vocal harmony band based in Bournemouth, Dorset).But in the past year Annie, while receiving chemotherapy, has had to step back from performing, although she did manage to join Lou and George at the Goodwood Revival.

Annie said: "It is so uplifting singing with everybody. But the thought of not being able to do it anymore is heartbreaking."

Annie has been taking the new drugs for a couple of weeks and hopes she may see the same results as some other patients.

Annie was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in February.

She said: "The outcome has been just fantastic because people have not just gone on for months they've gone on for years and they are doing really well so I'm really hoping I'll have some success with it.

Darren said: "Also there are going to be other families out there who have to fund this treatment and these drugs as well so hopefully putting it out there, sharing it, spreading the work is going to benefit more than just us."

Annie's aim now is to make it to next Christmas, with plenty more singing along the way.

