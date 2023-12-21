Inquest to begin into death of asylum seeker on board Bibby Stockholm

An inquest is due to begin today into the death of an asylum seeker who died on the Bibby Stockholm barge.

27-year-old Leonard Farruku from Albania died aboard the accommodation vessel, based at Portland Port, on December 12.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said that the man’s sudden death would be “fully” investigated and Rachael Griffin, senior coroner for Dorset, confirmed an inquest into his death would open on Thursday, December 21.

The preliminary hearing is normally held to formally establish the deceased’s identity, location of death and potentially a cause of death before being adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Flowers were left at the entrance at Portland Port in Dorset Credit: PA

Earlier this month, Home Office permanent secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft revealed in a letter to MPs that the cost of the Bibby Stockholm contract was £22,450,772.

He stated that this covered the “vessel accommodation services” portion of the contract with operators CTM.

He said the assessment of whether the vessel offered value for money was “currently being updated”.

The barge – the first to be used as part of Government efforts to cut the cost of asylum accommodation – has capacity to house up to 500 single men in around 200 bedrooms.

Asylum seekers were first moved on board in August but evacuated days later after the discovery of Legionella, the bacteria which can cause the potentially fatal Legionnaires’ disease, in the water supply.

People walk on to the Bibby Stockholm migrant accommodation barge on December 12 following the death of an asylum seeker on board Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Migrants were taken back to the barge some two months later and Home Office interim second permanent secretary Simon Ridley told MPs in November that there were around 200 people on board.

The plan has attracted considerable opposition, prompting legal challenges and protests, with campaigners branding it cruel and inhumane.

News of the death drew criticism from charities who called for an independent review and an end to the use of such facilities for asylum accommodation, and criticised the conditions on board.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...