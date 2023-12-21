Man jailed for biting off man's nose during fight outside bar

A man has been jailed for nine years for biting off a man's nose during a fight at a bar.

A man in his 20s met the attacker in a bar in Holdenhurst Road in Bournemouth in the early hours of the morning on Friday 2nd June 2023.

The two men had an argument where the victim was pushed to the floor.

Shortly afterwards, they went outside where a fight broke out and the victim was punched in the face multiple times and had his nose bitten off.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to severe facial injuries.

The attacker was arrested by officers later that evening.

Kyle Fidler, aged 28 and from Bournemouth was sentenced to nine years in prison at a hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Detective Constable Natasha Beaufils, of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole CID, said: “Following a robust and proactive response from our officers, we were able to identify Fidler, bring him into custody and hold him to account for his actions.

“Violent behaviour such as this will not be tolerated in Dorset and we will do all we can to identify those responsible and bring them before the court.”