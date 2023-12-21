Play scheme charity for children facing closure following funding cuts

A charity which runs play schemes for children in the most deprived areas of Southampton for the past 50 years is facing closure.It says the city council is withdrawing a grant of £60,000 and without urgent help this will be the last Christmas holiday clubs it runs.

Southampton Children's Play Association was established in 1973 when a group of parents from the local community had the idea of creating free, accessible play schemes.

Children playing on the table football

Now the charity provides after school clubs, holiday play schemes and outdoor events for up to 15,000 children every year at this centre in Weston and in school halls and scout huts across the city.

Play Development Manager Anna Roberts says they struggle to advertise their services because of a shortage of funds and they want businesses to support the playschemes.

The charity also regularly partners with community groups in the area to run free and informal events for both adults and children at Weston Adventure Playground in Southampton.

Children we spoke to taking part in the play scheme this week told us they would be upset if the charity were to close and they were unable to continue coming to the events held during school holidays.

The charity says its biggest supporters are those with the least money to spare and it hopes companies will consider helping to ensure that the vitally important.