A man who suffered a cardiac arrest after being involved in an argument in Southampton city centre, has died.

The man's death has prompted Hampshire Police to launch a murder investigation.

Officers were called to a report of a man in his 40s from Fareham having suffered a cardiac arrest at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street, at 12.40am this morning.

Police say enquiries established the man had been involved in an altercation.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old man and 35-year-old man, both from Totton have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in custody at this time.

Investigating officer DCI Adam Edwards said: "We are still in the early stages of our enquiries and officers will remain in the Oxford Street area throughout today while we continue to establish the exact circumstances of what happened last night.

"The family of the man who died have been informed and are being supported by officers, and our focus is providing them with answers on what has happened.

"We are looking to speak with any witnesses today, if you have any information which could assist our investigation, however small it may seem to you, then please get in touch and share this with us."

Southampton city commander Supt Phil Lamb added: "I will have officers from our local neighbourhood policing teams in the Oxford Street area.

"If you have any concerns then please do speak with them. "I know this will be upsetting news to the local community, and our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting the reference 44230521261, alternatively, you can submit information via our website https://www.hampshire.police. uk/contact/af/contact-us- forms/provide-more- information-to-be-added-to-a- crime-report/ You can also provide information through independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously

