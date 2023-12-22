Oxfam workers agree to new pay offer following strike action

Play Brightcove video

Oxfam workers walked out over pay for the first time in its organisation's history

Charity workers at Oxfam have agreed to an improved pay offer after taking part in strikes.

Members of Unite who work in Oxfam’s shops, offices and at its headquarters in Oxford walked out on Friday 8 December for the first time in the charity's history.

It would have been the start of a wave of strikes lasting for 17 days - but they were suspended on Monday 11 December after an improved offer from the charity.

Unite members, which represents the majority of Oxfam workers, have agreed to a 6% pay increase and lump-sum payments of £2,300.

The workers also negotiated commitments from the charity including the introduction of decent minimum pay, pay progression, and ensuring Oxfam does not cause detriment to striking workers.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Jamie Major added: “Our members took the fight to the picket line to make their strength of feeling clear. I’m delighted they have secured an improved offer.”

An Oxfam spokesperson previously said it was committed to finding a solution as it understands "the frustration of colleagues who are facing a steeply rising cost of living".

