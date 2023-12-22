Police in Kent are looking for nine ferrets who were taken from a property in a village near Westerham on Thursday.

The ferrets are family pets and are reported to have been taken, along with their boxes, close to the village of Sundridge overnight between 20 and 21 December 2023.

Officers have released an image of three of the ferrets they are looking for, and anyone who recognises them is urged to contact Kent Police.

The theft is being investigated by Kent Police's Rural Task Force, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/224201/23.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via phone or online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...