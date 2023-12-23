Play Brightcove video

Video shows large police presence where a body has been found.

A murder investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in Brighton.

A white van is reported to have collided with a person at the junction of Preston Road and Cumberland Road at around 5am on Saturday 23 December, before making off from the scene.

A 26-year old local man has died and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The vehicle was identified and stopped on the A27, Worthing, later that morning.

The driver, a 40-year old man from Brighton, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A section of the road has been closed between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area in the meantime.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: "We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation and I’d like to reassure the public that a suspect has been arrested.

"There will be a significant police presence in the area as we seek to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident.

"I would urge anyone with information to come forward."

Detectives say the investigation will cause disruption to local traffic and they'd like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police.